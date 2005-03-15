Home
CD Soundmachine

AZ2536/01
  • Ultimate Entertaiment Experience Ultimate Entertaiment Experience Ultimate Entertaiment Experience
    Ultimate Entertaiment Experience

    Maximize your entertainment experience with the assertive AZ2536! With an awesome mix of VCD playback and powerful Max Sound, you can totally immerse in music, movies and karaoke – and never leave your room! See all benefits

      with VCD playback and Karaoke

      • VCD
      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Output power (RMS)
        2X4W
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        4"
        Volume Control
        Volume Control rotary/encoder

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Finishing
        Metal
        Loudspeaker Enhancement
        Max BASS Port
        Loudspeaker types
        Loudspeakers

      • Video Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Introscan
        • OSD
        • Pause
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Top
        Number of decks
        1
        Programmable Tracks
        20

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        CD Synchro Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • AM Antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        Stereo Audio (3.5 mm jack) 1x
        Aux in
        Karaoke
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Video Output - Analog
        Video (3.5mm jack) 1x

      • Convenience

        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight color
        Amber
        Display Digits
        7
        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Audio/Video cable
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        348  mm
        Packaging Height
        236  mm
        Packaging Width
        560  mm
        Product depth
        287  mm
        Product height
        178  mm
        Product width
        520  mm
        Weight
        4.1  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6.1  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR20
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        8

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Audio/Video cable
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

