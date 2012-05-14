ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ202/73

3.7

| (27) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy your music wherever you go

Enjoy music on the go. Stylish, portable and designed for ease of use, this Philips CD soundmachine's cool simplicity lets you enjoy your music wherever you are. Let great style and great sound bring the groove to your every move

See all benefits

Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • Black/white

20-track CD programmable

The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

27

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

14/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

GREAT SOUND FOR THE PRICE RANGE.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine

06/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good sound system and can place it anywhere in the house even areas without electric plug as it can run on batteries!=)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine

18/11/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Works well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.