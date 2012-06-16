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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1880/12

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy cool sounds in style

The Philips CD soundmachine will free your favorite digital tunes from your portable music player and let you enjoy them all in powerful sound - anytime, anywhere. Features USB Direct and 1-touch MP3 digital recording - no PC required.

See all benefits

Enjoy cool sounds in style

  • 5W

  • CD ripping

  • Digital tuning

CD ripping for one-touch MP3 digital recording

CD ripping for one-touch MP3 digital recording

Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch operation and no computer needed.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

16/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good quality and slim design. Like the USB and remote control

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine

25/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

I find this product compact and sleek.The sound is simply great for music with bass just enough not to bring the house down.Speech audio is simply wonderful,clear and precise.I would recommend it to anyone who wants to hear music as well as clear audio.Last but not least it also has USB input right in front for easy access. Philips keep up your good practical innovations and for keeping consumers in mind.Last but not least value for money $$$$!! A Big thanks Anthony

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine

27/12/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to carry around.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1880 CD Soundmachine

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