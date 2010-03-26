Home
CD Soundmachine

AZ1852/98
  • Great portable sound Great portable sound Great portable sound
    Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD soundmachine. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun. See all benefits

      • Multisource ripping
      • USB
      • Tape
      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      Handy remote control for extra convenience

      With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Autostop cassette deck

      Autostop cassette deck

      Rip-plus for one-touch MP3 recording from multiple sources

      With this smart feature, you can rip your desired music content from CDs, cassette tapes (if applicable), radio programs or any device with a line-in connection via the hi-fi system directly to your USB device and SD card (if applicable) into MP3 format- without using a PC.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        USB
        USB host
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical
        Number of decks
        1
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker grille finishing
        metal

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LCD display
        Loader type
        top

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        3.5  kg
        Packaging depth
        304  mm
        Packaging height
        204  mm
        Packaging width
        404  mm
        Weight
        2.8  kg
        Main unit depth
        256  mm
        Main unit height
        161  mm
        Main unit width
        360  mm

      • Audio recording

        Recording media
        • tape
        • USB device
        Tape recording enhancement
        CD synchro start recording
        USB recording sources
        • CD
        • tape
        • tuner

