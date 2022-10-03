2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1852/98
Great portable sound
Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD soundmachine. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun.
Multisource ripping
USB
Tape
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
0
3.4
of 5
10
Reviews
03/10/2022
Australia
Best invention ever - Multi ripping to mp3
best invention ever - believe not made any more. Great opt get multliple sources to mp3 for play lists. Old tapes converted to CD / MP3 to keep memoires.
Pros
Everything
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-10-02
SCEETA
09/11/2019
Australia
philips az1852
it was the only one i could use ,i have had 2 , , it did what i wanted it to both of them for 20 years never let me down now i want to buy another one but can't find one
Pros
good ,good, good recfording from computor to usb,and cd
Cons
non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2017-11-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2017-11-09
Bazzzzz
03/05/2019
Australia
unique features
What i want is a replacement for this product but production has stopped. Need new one as after several years cassette player does not now play.Can Philips help?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1852 CD Soundmachine