2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy your music wherever you go
Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources like USB Direct, MP3-CD, radio.
Lifestyle design
USB
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Mars777
10/08/2013
Australia
Feature rich and easy to use. Sound output and Build Quality are Average.
I went for this product because it had a lot of features and is easy to use. Also, very light in Weight. It can plays music from both CD and USB memory stick. It has a Mp3 link (Audio In) and I use it as a external amplifier for my laptop. It also has FM and MW Radio which I like as I listen to a lot of talk shows on the MW. Philips did a good thing by providing all these features. Sound output is average but server the purpose of a portable music system. Philips could have provided more sound, better speakers and equaliser. Also the radio is pretty basic.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine