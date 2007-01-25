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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1836/98

Rip your favorite CDs to MP3

With the advanced AZ1836 CD Soundmachine, you can now convert your favortie CDs to MP3 music with the single touch of a button, no computer is required !

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Rip your favorite CDs to MP3

  • MP3

  • USB

  • CD ripping

CD ripping for one-touch MP3 digital recording

CD ripping for one-touch MP3 digital recording

Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch operation and no computer needed.

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer. Windows Media Audio (WMA) is a highly compressed digital audio format from Microsoft that delivers great sound with music files that take up half the disk space and download in half the time. A single CD can store up to 20 hours of good quality WMA music recorded at a bit rate of 64 Kbps.

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