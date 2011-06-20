Home
CD Soundmachine

AZ102B/79
Overall Rating / 5
    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

      CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

      Line-in connection for your portable music playback

      MP3 line-in connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content via your audio system. By simply connecting your portable MP3 player to the audio system via its built-in line-in jack, you can enjoy superb sound quality while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 1W
        Sound system
        stereo
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Connectivity

        3.5mm stereo line in
        yes

      • Power

        Power type
        Batteries and AC input
        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty Leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        245  mm
        Main unit height
        123  mm
        Main unit width
        262  mm
        Packaging depth
        264  mm
        Packaging height
        155  mm
        Packaging width
        284  mm
        Gross weight
        2.1  kg
        Weight
        1.7  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty Leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

