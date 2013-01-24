Home
On-tap filtration

    Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds. See all benefits

      Crisp and pure tasting water

      straight from the tap

      • X-Guard Ultra

      Easily switch between freshly filtered and unfiltered water

      Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered shower water is suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.

      Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

      Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

      Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

      One-click installation - no need for a plumber

      After the correct adaptor is installed, simply attach the filter to the faucet and release, and you are good to go!

      Effectively reduces chlorine, lead, bacteria and more

      By adopting the innovative activated carbon fibre and hollow fibre membrane, this X-Guard Ultra filter effectively reduces chlorine, lead, pesticides, microplastics and particles down to 0.1 micron. It also filters up to 99.99% of bacteria.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Filtration capacity
        1200L
        Water flow rate
        1.6L/min

      • Filter specifications

        Replacement filter cartridge
        AWP315

      • Input water conditions

        Input water pressure
        0.15 - 0.35Mpa  bar
        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C

      • Country of origin

        On-tap
        Japan
        Filter cartridge
        Japan

