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    On-tap filtration

    AWP3753/97

    Crisp and pure tasting water

    Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds.

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    On-tap filtration

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    Crisp and pure tasting water

    straight from the tap

    • X-Guard Ultra

    Easily switch between freshly filtered and unfiltered water

    Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered shower water is suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.

    Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

    Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

    Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

    Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

    Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

    Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

    One-click installation - no need for a plumber

    After the correct adaptor is installed, simply attach the filter to the faucet and release, and you are good to go!

    Effectively reduces chlorine, lead, bacteria and more

    By adopting the innovative activated carbon fibre and hollow fibre membrane, this X-Guard Ultra filter effectively reduces chlorine, lead, pesticides, microplastics and particles down to 0.1 micron. It also filters up to 99.99% of bacteria.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filter specifications

      Replacement filter cartridge
      AWP315

    • Input water conditions

      Input water pressure
      0.15 - 0.35Mpa  bar
      Input water quality
      Municipal tap water
      Input water temperature
      5-38  °C

    • General specifications

      Filtration capacity
      1200L
      Water flow rate
      1.6L/min

    • Country of origin

      On-tap
      China
      Filter cartridge
      China

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