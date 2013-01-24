Home
GoZero

Hydration bottle

AWP286/97
    GoZero Hydration bottle

    AWP286/97
    GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!

    GoZero Fitness filter removes up to 99% of chlorine & improves the taste of tap water. No compromise on the water flow!

      GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Fit!

      Rehydrate with crisp tasting water

      Rehydrate and replenish with crisp and pure tasting water

      Made of innovative activated carbon fiber, the Fitness filter removes up to 99%* of chlorine and other taste impairing substances without compromising the water flow. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Filtration capacity
        200L

      • Input water conditions

        Fitness filter AWP286/AWP287
        • Municipal tap water
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius

          • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

