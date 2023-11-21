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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
wireless speaker dock
Discontinued
Support
AS860/10
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Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (4)
Is there another way to play songs through my Philips dock (except Bluetooth)?
Can I use my Philips dock speaker with other devices?
Does my Philips dock support any applications?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
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