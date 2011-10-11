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2 year warranty

All series

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Discontinued

Support

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

AS351/12

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmwarehistory

  • version: V017.00f.900
  • PDF file, 50.1 kB
  • 11 October 2011

Firmwareinstructions

  • version: V1.2
  • PDF file, 353.3 kB
  • 11 October 2011

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 18 November 2023

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 25.3 kB
  • 17 November 2023

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