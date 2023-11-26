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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
wireless speaker dock
Discontinued
Support
AS170/12
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Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (4)
Can I stream music via Philips dock if my phone is not docked?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
Can I use my Philips dock speaker with other devices?
How to clean my Philips device?
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