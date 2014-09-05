I am a big fan of Philips because I depend on the quality and thoughtfulness of design they put into every one of there products, Being an owner of a number of Philips products from personal care to audiophile systems, I can honestly say the the AS140 dock is "nearly" perfect. Attaching your device is as simple of determining the direction your microUSB port is facing, lining up the pin by rotating it if necessary and plugging in your device through the port. The included port extender allows you to attach devices with off-set ports without fear the the support will put too much stress at the connection point. One suggestion in the next generation AS140 would be to make the hub extender larger to allow provide support for the entire connected device, since phones or pads with lower or upper side ports do still hang over the support, though its not as big an issue for smaller devices such as phones and 7" tablets.. It has a very simple setup, including time and alarm (which can be set going in reverse, so you don't have to run through 24 hrs going time forward if you miss your setting by 5 minutes. The 20 radio presets are just as easy as setting your car radio (the same concept) and switching from radio, to bluetooth to dock is done by pressing one button through the three options, and it remembers your last setting after you remove the device from the dock. The sound quality is superb, through there is no option to change the bass/treble balance. If you like your system on the bass(er) side, you'll love the clarity and rich sound generated from the speakers. The software that can be downloaded from either Google Play or the Amazon App Store includes two apps. One is the dock-station app which acts as your device interface/connectivity service. It makes syncing "real time" a breeze since it takes the time on your device and syncs it to the docking base. The app also allows you to change brightness setting on your device so your not blinded by a brightly lit screen when going to bed...unless you need a night-light. Finally, Philips includes the Songbird app, which manages your music seamlessly with your device AND the docking station. Though not perfect, it comes the closest of any Android dock on the market. Kudos Philips, Kudos.