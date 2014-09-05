2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS140/11
Free your music and charge your Android phone
This system plays and charges your Android powered phone, and even wakes you up with songs from your phone or radio. Download the free app that comes with Songbird music function to enjoy great music management and more unique features.
for Android
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.
3.7
of 5
22
Reviews
deepanshu
05/09/2014
US
this product is awesome
i luv this bt docking speakers...awesome awesome awesome...truly amazing,,.,easy to use and very sturdy too..compatible with any android smartphone..and it charges ur phone while playing music,,,, :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS140 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS140 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
wrxnoodle69
06/09/2013
US
Verified buyer
I LOVE my AS140
I had it in my house for a week, then took it to my office. The sound is incredible at any volume. The bass is really good, noticeable at lower volumes and a little distracting if listening to a commercial or announcer through the AM/FM radio (at lower volumes). The design is pretty cool, get lots of compliments. Love being able to charge my ANDROID phone and stream Pandora via Bluetooth. Overall, I highly recommend this product to anyone looking for a high quality product designed with ANDROID in mind.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS140 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS140 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
wheelzmd
20/02/2013
US
Great Product
There are not too many speaker docks for Android phones. But I can say without a doubt the Philips docking speaker with Bluetooth AS140 for Android is the best. The setup was very easy and straight-forward. The sound quality is excellent. I just hope Philips continues to support this product with software and firmware updates.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS140 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS140 docking speaker with Bluetooth®