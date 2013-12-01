Search terms

wireless speaker dock

AS130/12
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    The AS130 speaker streams high quality music over Bluetooth and can charge your Android phone in a flash. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The AS130 speaker streams high quality music over Bluetooth and can charge your Android phone in a flash. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The AS130 speaker streams high quality music over Bluetooth and can charge your Android phone in a flash. See all benefits

      • Bluetooth®
      • for Android
      • 6W
      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit any Android phone

      The improved version of Philips FlexiDock features a micro USB connector, perfect for any Android powered phone. The docking mechanism is a great fit for any Android phone, thanks to the smooth and rounded edge design of the connector. It offers maximum adjustability. Simply slide the connector left or right, or rotate it to fit any location or orientation of the Micro USB port on your phone. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connector.

      Easy Bluetooth pairing Widget for Android phone

      Available for download from Google Play, the Philips Bluetooth Audio Connect widget allows you to connect and pair your mobile device to any Philips Bluetooth audio device easily. Tap the widget to automatically add, pair and connect to any Philips Bluetooth audio device. Once paired, you can also rename and change the icons. This widget allows you to have several Philips audio devices, making it easy for you to switch between different Bluetooth devices easily. Simply tap to select your desired Philips audio device and start streaming.

      Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        micro USB connector
        for charging all Android phones
        music streaming via Bluetooth
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        • iPod touch 3rd gen. or later
        • Android phones and tablets
        • other Bluetooth-enabled device
        work with
        Bluetooth 4.0 or below

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        6W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        • Digital
        • 12/24 hr

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • SPP
        Bluetooth range
        line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        219 x 116 x 156 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.65  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

