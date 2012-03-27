Having migrated from the iPhone, a bedside do know for my new Samsung Galaxy S2 was something I hoped would appear, so when the Fidelio line of Android speaker docks appeared I was immediately interested, please both as an overnight charging system but also for listening to some tunes. After looking at some of the larger models I settled for the cheapest - it seemed to offer what I was looking for and pre-Christmas I wasn't looking to spend a fortune. Opening the packaging I was pleasantly surprised by the weight of the product and impressed with the overall feeling if quality. I was soon installing the Fidelio App, pairing with Bluetooth and enjoying some sounds. First up: for a small mono speaker, and the As111 sounds really good. No, I its not going to win any What Hi-Fri awards but the sound is warm, friendly the bass surprisingly present and perfect for late night talk shows. Next up: you may wish to play back your media library with this speaker dock but I no longer bother: the TuneIn App has turned me into an avid late nightInternet radio listener. The Dock connector is a smart bit of engineering: being micro USB in neither has the size or the latching mechanism of an iPod/iPhone connector to offer that really positive 'your connected' feeling. But it is very adjustable and two rubber padded 'stabilisers' either side of the USB connector can be adjusted to make your phone sit steady. Downsides: the Fidelio software, whilst not awful, could be a lot, lot better.. Whenever you plug in a micro USB device to your phone, the Fidelio App will think it is connecting to the speaker, turn on Bluetooth and spend the next few minutes trying to pair. The clock brightness has three settings: way too bright, too bright and infinitely dim. The ring of orange LEDs on the base (the 'nightlight') looks cool but serves no purpose. Lastly, the placement of controls on the top. Panel of the unit is illogical at best - certainly placing one BEHIND the dock was not the smartest move. A simple remote would have been better. Overall I'm glad Philips made this speaker dock. It's a lot better than many iPhone docks I've had and hopefully as the improve the Fidelio App the functionality will improve too.