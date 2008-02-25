Home
Radio Cassette Recorder

AQ4140/98
  Enjoy great music from different sources
    Radio Cassette Recorder

    AQ4140/98
    Enjoy great music from different sources

    Tune in to your favorite FM/AM/SW stations on the striking Philips radio cassette recorder, with SW fine tuning and ALC for exceptional signal reception. Plus, it has a cassette deck with Auto-stop and One-touch recording functions.

      Enjoy great music from different sources

      in excellent sound quality

      Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

      High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

      ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

      This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        0.5 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker grille finishing
        metal

      • Audio playback

        Cassette deck technology
        mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • fast wind/rewind
        • full auto stop
        • pause key

      • Audio recording

        Tape recording enhancement
        one-touch recording
        Tape recording source
        built-in condensor microphone

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • AM antenna
        • FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        • SW

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        2  kg
        Main unit depth
        90  mm
        Main unit height
        130  mm
        Main unit width
        300  mm

      • Power

        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Battery type
        D size (LR20)
        Number of batteries
        4
        Power type
        AC Input

