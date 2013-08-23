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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJL308/98

2.6

| (5) Reviews

Wake up with the photo of your beloved ones

Why not add meaning to your daily routine with a beloved photo, favorite song or video by your side? The AJL308 Clock Radio with 7” color display and handy USB/SD card slot can help you start your day right.

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Wake up with the photo of your beloved ones

7" color display for easy viewing of clock, radio & calendar

7" color display for easy viewing of clock, radio & calendar

To read the content on the LCD display clearly, the Philips Clock radio has a large display viewing area to make reading of the time and alarm easy, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

Wake up to sounds of nature and start a fresh new day

Wake up to sounds of nature and start a fresh new day

Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. What is special about this Philips Clock radio is that it awakens you to nature sounds, radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a stress free awakening with natural sounds or your favorite music, this clock radio has it all.

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

5

Reviews

5
3

23/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product

This product is really good except that the clock runs slow on a daily basis and needs to be reset every 2 to 3 days.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio

10/10/2011

US

US

Works good, and no contacts on charger is a plus

This device really helps improve keeping your teeth clean. It has been very dependable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio

15/11/2017

US

US

Bright & quirky, did not last

Loved the package of features included in this item, but they did not work as expected. It was very bright for an alarm clock, even on dim. Had to cover it to be able to sleep, which rather defeats the purpose of a clock. It quit working for no obvious reason. It will power on, and recognize when a USB drive has been plugged in (not an SD card, however). After that, nothing else works, can see only the Source tab, and it will not let me navigate to any other screen or function. Would love to know if there is a reset button, but that information is not mentioned in the product manual.

This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio

This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio

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