Hello Fiedl, Thank you for your review about the AJL308 clock radio. We are very sorry to hear that all of your radios failed. This does not match our expectations also. Did you try to restore the default settings? If not, then please do so, because this step can solve many issues. In case you are unsure how to do it, then please have a look to the manual (page 6, “Using Setup menu options – Restore Default settings”), which you can open with the help of the following link: https://philips.to/2O5euLT Alternativly you can also contact us via the following link: https://bit.ly/2PW8cQR Go to “Sound and Vision” and then “Home audio”. We hope that a solution will be found. Kind Regards,