    docking station for iPod/iPhone

AJ7045D/12

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone with Lightning connector. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek Philips docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound.

      Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

      with this docking station

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • FM, dual alarm
      • 20W
      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

      All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

      With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      20W RMS total output power

      20W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        • iPod nano 7th generation

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPhone
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Frequency range
        87.5-108  MHz
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Dock
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Convenience

        Remote Control
        Multi-functional
        Display type
        LED display
        Backlight color
        Amber
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        100-240V, 50/60Hz
        Power type
        10V, 1.8A

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        290 x 113 x 159  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        318 x 143 x 204 mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        2.08  kg

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        Yes
        Remote control
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

