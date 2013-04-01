2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ7045D/12
Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone
Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone with Lightning connector. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek Philips docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
20W
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
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