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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone

AJ7045D/12

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone with Lightning connector. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek Philips docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound.

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with this docking station

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 20W

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

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