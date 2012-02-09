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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone

AJ7040D/79

3.1

| (38) Reviews

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm.

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with this docking station

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

38

Reviews

09/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Waking up to the radio songs;and easy to charge my phone too.....<br />User friendly with the radio tuning and the recept for the radio is great....<br />Jus love it.......

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

22/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

the sound is amazing! only issue is that the alarm is too soft

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

31/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

I LOVE IT SO MUCH .. LOOKING FOWARD TO BUY FROM PHILIPS AGAIN

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

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