2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5300D/98
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
4W
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
2.6
of 5
16
Reviews
steve35
17/12/2015
United Kingdom
The sound quality is fantastic, the features are great.
I've had it almost one year, I needed something small but I also wanted a big quality sound. This was a great choice I have what I wanted, it's hard to believe with the quality sound it's compact enough to fit anywhere. There hasn't been a day since my purchase that I haven't been completely satisfied with my decision.
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Silversurfer
18/07/2013
US
Sleek modern alarm clock
I absolutely love this device. It exceeded my expectations and works beautifully. The device Works seamlessly with my iPhone 4 and uses the Homestudio app to control the device. Sound was excellent for speakers of these size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
SouthernT
04/12/2012
US
Great product for the money!
Love it and the sound is great! I would buy this over and over again... and recommend this to anyone!
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone