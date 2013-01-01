Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Wake up and beam
Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Have a great start to each day with your choice of wake up call. Have a buzzer or melody wake you - or opt for your favorite radio station to rouse you from slumber.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want - on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you watch the time without even having to turn your head, and it looks simply great.
Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.
This clock radio projects the time onto the wall or ceiling for your convenient viewing. With the Flip control feature, you can immediately rotate the projected time 180 degrees for easier viewing from anywhere in the room.
Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads preprogrammed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.
