Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Color your day
Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-colored mood lights. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Color your day
Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-colored mood lights. See all benefits
Color and light can affect how you feel. One combination can make you feel energized, and another make you feel composed. Colored lights are also undeniably attractive and can add interest to any room. This clock radio comes with multi-color mood-lights that can produce more than 32,000 colors - giving you a plethora of hues to choose from, whether you want light that matches your mood or your décor.
Have a great start to each day with your choice of wake up call. Have a buzzer or melody wake you - or opt for your favorite radio station to rouse you from slumber. Mood-lights can also come on when your alarm sounds, making mornings ever so pleasant. The mood-lights are also designed to change colors according to how long you have snoozed after the alarm first went off. It stays green for the first ten minutes, then turns yellow for the next ten, and then becomes red to signal that you are getting late.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Play the mood-lights to let the colors loop - and enjoy a vibrant ambiance. Or pause the lights to stop at a color you simply like, or a color that matches your room or your mood.
Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads preprogrammed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.
Convenience
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Accessories
Dimensions
Power
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.