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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3916/12

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Start the day with your favorite CD track

Add meaning to your daily routine with inspired sounds. The Philips clock radio lets you fall asleep to pre-loaded relaxation music and arise to a favorite CD or nature sounds. Wide-angle stereo speakers ensure you rise… and shine.

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or pre-loaded nature sounds

Start the day with your favorite CD track

  • CD

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Wake up to sounds of nature, CD, radio tune or a buzzer

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great design

to set up the cd clock player took some reading of instruction properly. although once i had understood the instructions...it became clearl what i had done wrong.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3916 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3916 Clock Radio

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