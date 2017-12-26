ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3540/79

2.4

| (17) Reviews

Big display clock radio

A practical clock radio with super big display for easy reading, come with two independent alarms -one for you, one for your partner. Wake to radio or buzzer to start the day on time.

See all benefits

Big display clock radio

  • Big display

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

17

Reviews

26/12/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Excellent easy to use radio alarm clock

Huge display which is easy to read in Green - radio is fine for a mono unit but if your wanting it in stereo - then this isnt for you but for what it is - its great 9v battery backup is also fine The Alarms " buzz buzz " could be a little louder is the only thing id say needs improving

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Clock Radio

26/02/2013

US

US

Nice clock, great features

I bought this clock because I needed a clock with 2 alarms. I am very pleased so far with this product. Time and alarms are very easy to set and if you have trouble the directions are very easy to read. I like the fact you can use alarm 1 or alarm 2 or both alarms together. There is a bright and dim switch for the display on the back of the unit. There is a volume control for the radio but not the alarm buzzer, but the buzzer is loud enough to wake you up but not be terribly annoying. All in all it is a great clock for the money, it seems well made and the case is attractive for any decor. Would recommend to anyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3540 Clock Radio

20/02/2020

US

US

Great large display clock with dual alarm

I've been using this radio clock for a very short time now, but so far I'm happy with the product. All the features work fine for me, altho' it took some research and reading from the user manual - those of you with bad reviews about this and that not working, alarm won't turn off, or such small things, just take few ,moment to read the user manual, all the steps on how to properly set it up are there. Yes, I agree, it's not so self-intuitive on how to use it, at a first glance, but a little extra time spent reading the user manual will definitely help you get going...

Pros

Large display, radio sleep, dual alarm

Cons

not so self-intuitive on how to properly set up

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Clock Radio

Date of Use 2020-01-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Clock Radio

Date of Use 2020-01-20

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.