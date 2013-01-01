Search terms

Clock Radio

AJ3500/12
  • Big display clock radio Big display clock radio Big display clock radio
    -{discount-value}

    Make mornings brighter with a big LED time display. This clock sets the time automatically when it is plugged in, and has a backup battery to ensure the alarm sounds even without power. Choose to wake up to a buzzer or to a radio station. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Big display clock radio

      • Big display
      • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
      • Dual alarm
      • Time & alarm backup
      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      MW / FM tuner

      MW / FM tuner

      Big display for easy viewing

      The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

      Plug and set the time automatically

      Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads preprogrammed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.

      Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Dual alarm time
        • Gentle Wake
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        Display Type
        5 digit display
        Clock Enhancements
        Backup Clock
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Power

        Power supply
        220-230V
        Number of batteries
        1
        Backup battery
        CR2032 (included)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.68  kg
        Packaging Depth
        84  mm
        Product depth
        76  mm
        Packaging Height
        104  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        245  mm
        Product width
        180  mm
        Product height
        87  mm

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

