Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Big display clock radio
Make mornings brighter with a big LED time display. This clock sets the time automatically when it is plugged in, and has a backup battery to ensure the alarm sounds even without power. Choose to wake up to a buzzer or to a radio station. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.
Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads preprogrammed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
