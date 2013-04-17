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Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

AJ3270D/12

2.9

| (9) Reviews

Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.

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Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 2W

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

9

Reviews

3

17/04/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

It's very compact

It's nice size which is convenient for my night stand and I am able to charge my phone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

17/06/2012

US

US

Good

Good clock radio with ipod. nice color and work fine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

20/06/2012

US

US

Functions as advertised (most of the time)

Does what it's supposed to, simple to use, but DID have a situation where a number of times when placing iPhone onto connector got message on iPhone sayiing "accessory not compatible with iPhone" had to unplug radio for a few minutes to overcome this situation, otherwise, works well,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

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