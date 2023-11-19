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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Clock radio for iPod
Discontinued
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AJ301DB/12
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (4)
Is my Philips device compatible with portable players?
How to set a sleep timer on my Philips clock radio?
How to cancel the alarm of my Philips dock station?
How to connect an external device to my Philips dock?
Wake up volume of my Philips clock gradually increases
Unable to adjust BUZZER volume of my Philips device
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