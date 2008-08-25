Sleek design for any lifestyle
Enhance your space and morning routine with the compact Philips clock radio. A large backlit LCD with 5 one-touch buttons allow easy access to any radio tunes. Start each day gently with your choice of tunes or an escalating buzzer alarm.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sleek design for any lifestyle
Enhance your space and morning routine with the compact Philips clock radio. A large backlit LCD with 5 one-touch buttons allow easy access to any radio tunes. Start each day gently with your choice of tunes or an escalating buzzer alarm.
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Access your favorite stations with simple one touch operation
Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. This Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.