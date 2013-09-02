Search terms

WeCall Bluetooth conference speaker

AECS7000/00
Find support for this product
  • Make clear conference calls anywhere Make clear conference calls anywhere Make clear conference calls anywhere
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    WeCall Bluetooth conference speaker

    AECS7000/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Make clear conference calls anywhere

    Make conference calls anywhere with the portable Philips WeCall. It comes with four microphones and advanced echo cancellation for smooth conversations, while the LED indicators and Bluetooth® connectivity offer you the utmost convenience. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    WeCall Bluetooth conference speaker

    Make clear conference calls anywhere

    Make conference calls anywhere with the portable Philips WeCall. It comes with four microphones and advanced echo cancellation for smooth conversations, while the LED indicators and Bluetooth® connectivity offer you the utmost convenience. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Speakers & headsets

      Make clear conference calls anywhere

      that sound like talking in person

      • Bluetooth® and USB
      • Superior sound
      • Built-in battery
      • For iPhone
      Four microphones for perfect voice pick up in 360 degree

      Four microphones for perfect voice pick up in 360 degree

      Four omni-directional microphones enable 360 degree voice pick up from up to 5 metres away, for clear and natural communication without raising your voice or leaning over a speaker - even in the most difficult environment.

      Easily connect to Bluetooth-enabled smartphones and laptops

      Easily connect to Bluetooth-enabled smartphones and laptops

      Seamless connectivity via auto pairing with iPhones and any Bluetooth enabled smartphones, computers and laptops, with up to 10 metres wireless range.

      Free WeCall app for quick and intuitive conference calls

      Free WeCall app for quick and intuitive conference calls

      The handy Philips WeCall app manages conference call numbers and even enters access codes directly from your calendar, making it a breeze to dial and access calls from your calendar at the push of a button.

      Up to 8 hours of battery life and USB cable recharging

      Up to 8 hours of battery life and USB cable recharging

      Up to 8 hours battery life while being used on a call, and up to 200 hours on standby. The USB cable included allows for very easy and convenient charging.

      Advanced noise cancelation for clear sound

      Advanced noise cancelation with four omni-directional microphones around the speaker enables multiple people to join the conversation and ensures voices can be heard in the clearest way. Stationary and non-stationary noises are suppressed for a noise-free conversation.

      Advanced echo suppression for smooth conversations

      Very fast and advanced echo suppression for a revolutionary hands-free, full-duplex conversation a few metres from the speaker. An adaptive algorithm is designed to eliminate echoes and prevent howling due to feedback from loudspeaker to microphone, which is especially ideal in difficult acoustical conditions and reverberant rooms such as offices with little furniture.

      Powerful speaker to easily hear voices and play music

      2-inch high sensitivity, low distortion neodymium magnet speaker with specially designed low-profile cone resulting in a wide-range response and wide-dispersion directivity. Talk while walking around the room and from anywhere in the room with no drop in quality. Or perfect for music playback.

      USB connectivity for making calls via laptops

      USB connectivity enables you to use the speaker for making calls from laptops with Plug and Play functionalities and automatic device detection.

      Slim and compact design for high portability everywhere

      The slim and portable design allows you to take the conference speaker wherever you want. It easily fits in your laptop bag for use while on the go, working from home, hotel room, or visiting a business partner.

      Slim and light travel case to take it anywhere

      Durable and ultra light travel case helps to protect the speaker while travelling, with an elegant and functional design for a professional appearance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        140 -18,000  Hz
        Output Power
        2W
        Signal to noise ratio
        >75dB
        Built-in speakers
        1 x 2"

      • Convenience

        Speakerphone - talk handsfree
        Yes
        Volume control
        Up/ Down

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        3.7V, 1000mAh
        Battery Type
        Lithium Ion Polymer
        Power input
        5V, 1A
        Talk time
        Up to 8 hours

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes
        Travel case
        Yes
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        110  mm
        Product weight (g)
        182
        Product width
        110  mm
        Product height
        28  mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad
        • iPad 2
        • iPad 4
        • iPad mini

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Profiles
        • HSP
        • HFP
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • (HFP supports wideband speech)
        Version
        V2.1 + EDR
        Range
        10M (free space)

      • Philips WeCall App

        Free Download
        • Yes
        • search for "Philips WeCall"
        From Apple Store
        Requires iOS 4.3 or later

      • Microphone

        360 degree voice pick up from
        up to 5m away
        Noise & echo cancelation
        Yes
        Omni-directional microphones
        4

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Philips is not responsible for stolen valuables of any kind that may be caused by the use of InRange.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive promotions

          Early access to product launches

          Tips and tricks

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.