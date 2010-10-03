Search terms

Portable Radio

AE2160/79
Overall Rating / 5
  • 300 hours battery life 300 hours battery life 300 hours battery life
    Portable Radio

    AE2160/79
    300 hours battery life

    Functional portable radio that works on mains and batteries. It has extended playing time and convenient controls so you can tune to news or music quickly and easily. Comes in a soft grey-blue to fit easily in any space. See all benefits

      300 hours battery life

      • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
      • Headphone jack
      • Battery or AC operated
      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

      Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don’t want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        Tone Control
        Sound System
        Mono
        Speaker diameter
        100mm
        Output power (RMS)
        300mW
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        60  mm
        Product height
        135  mm
        Product width
        210  mm
        Product weight
        0.52  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR20
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

