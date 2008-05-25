Search terms

Portable Radio

AE1850/00
    Portable Radio

    AE1850/00
    Radio on the go

    Stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM radio with easy-to-read digital display, backlight, clock and alarm features.

    Stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM radio with easy-to-read digital display, backlight, clock and alarm features. See all benefits

      Radio on the go

      with digital display

      • FM/MW, Digital tuning
      • Built-in speaker
      • Headphone jack
      • Battery operated
      0

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Built-in clock function

      A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        100 mW RMS
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        mono

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Backlight color
        white
        Display Digits
        4
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA size (LR6)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Main unit depth
        29  mm
        Main unit height
        71  mm
        Main unit width
        115  mm
        Product weight
        0.165  kg

