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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

ADR810Car driving video recorder

ADR81BLX1

4

| (4) Reviews

Your personal road safety guardian

Enjoy peace of mind while driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel guarded thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency EasyCature, and Fatigue Alert.

See all benefits

with collision detection & emergency Easy Capture

Your personal road safety guardian

  • Full-HD 1080p

  • Automatic collision detection

  • Fatigue index and driver alert

  • Emergency Easy Capture

Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.

Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.

Fatigue index and driver alert

Fatigue index and driver alert

The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

2
1

05/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

Very clear screen better than other makes.No issues so far. Only been in use for one month

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

22/03/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good picture quality. Need better windscreen mount.

Very good picture quality. The collision detection is a little sensitive even on low as it saved too many files while travelling on gravel roads. Easy to use. When looking at windscreen from the outside it blends in well with the rear vision mirror.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

15/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Its a horses for courses decision

My car drives very smoothly so camera shake isn't so much of a problem. The construction is a little lightweight and lets the product down. The mount works well enough but none of the 810 has a hewn from girders feel. The main point of the Philips ADR810 dashcam is where it gains its spurs, you get a decent picture day and night. Its very simple to use and bundled with a memory card would help as you can't use it when you get it. So Philips when you spec its replacement just up the quality a notch all round and perhaps include some memory and anti shake as well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

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