2 year warranty
Discontinued
ADR81BLX1
Your personal road safety guardian
Enjoy peace of mind while driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel guarded thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency EasyCature, and Fatigue Alert.
Full-HD 1080p
Automatic collision detection
Fatigue index and driver alert
Emergency Easy Capture
As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.
In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.
The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Simmo
05/09/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
Very clear screen better than other makes.No issues so far. Only been in use for one month
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Buzzer
22/03/2016
United Kingdom
Very good picture quality. Need better windscreen mount.
Very good picture quality. The collision detection is a little sensitive even on low as it saved too many files while travelling on gravel roads. Easy to use. When looking at windscreen from the outside it blends in well with the rear vision mirror.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Frontstep
15/01/2016
United Kingdom
Its a horses for courses decision
My car drives very smoothly so camera shake isn't so much of a problem. The construction is a little lightweight and lets the product down. The mount works well enough but none of the 810 has a hewn from girders feel. The main point of the Philips ADR810 dashcam is where it gains its spurs, you get a decent picture day and night. Its very simple to use and bundled with a memory card would help as you can't use it when you get it. So Philips when you spec its replacement just up the quality a notch all round and perhaps include some memory and anti shake as well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder