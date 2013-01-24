Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

ADR610

Car driving video recorder

ADR61BLX1
  • Your personal road safety guardian Your personal road safety guardian Your personal road safety guardian
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    ADR610 Car driving video recorder

    ADR61BLX1

    Your personal road safety guardian

    Enjoy a guarded drive , Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence when you need it. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ADR610 Car driving video recorder

    Your personal road safety guardian

    Enjoy a guarded drive , Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence when you need it. See all benefits

    Your personal road safety guardian

    Enjoy a guarded drive , Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence when you need it. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ADR610 Car driving video recorder

    Your personal road safety guardian

    Enjoy a guarded drive , Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence when you need it. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all windshield-mount

      Your personal road safety guardian

      with collision detection & fatigue alert

      • Full-HD 1080p
      • Automatic collision detection
      • Fatigue index and driver alert
      Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

      Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

      As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.

      Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

      Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

      In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.

      Fatigue index and driver alert

      Fatigue index and driver alert

      The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.

      Vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

      Vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

      Capture vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

      Instant replay with proof stamped evidence

      Instant replay with proof stamped evidence

      Instant replay to clarify responsibility on the spot, with proof stamped evidence, to support & speed up insurance claim process

      Designed to work under tough driving conditions

      Philips automotive driving recorder is equipped with high quality components, to ensure resistance against vibrations and extreme temperature conditions.

      CCC/CE/FCC certified for safe installation and use

      Philips Automotive Driving Recorder is compliant with international certifications and tested against electromagnetic interference like GPS or cell phone.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Designation
        ADR610
        Technology
        Automotive Driving Recorder
        Languages
        English, Chinese, Japanese
        Interface
        Mini USB 2.0, HDMI, Speaker
        Operating Temperature
        0 ~ 65  °C
        Storage Temperature
        -20 ~ 70  °C
        File Format
        .MOV, H.264 video compression
        Fixed Lens
        FOV 100° (Diagonal) wide angle
        Internal Memory
        64Mb SPI Flash
        Random Access Memory
        64Mx16bit (1Gbits) DDR2 SDRAM
        Recording Time
        200min @16GB in full HD
        Display
        2” LCD
        G-sensor
        Yes
        Auto exposure
        Yes
        Auto white balance
        Yes
        Improved night visibility
        No
        LCD Auto Off
        Yes
        Seamless loop rercording
        Yes
        Automatic recording
        Yes
        Aperture Range
        F/#2.0
        Collision detection
        Yes
        Date and time stamp
        Yes
        Image Sensor
        3.1 Mega-pixels CMOS
        Video resolution
        Full HD(1920x1080p) @30fps
        Emergency file protection
        Yes
        Recording media (ext. Memory)
        Micro SD card (up to 32GB)

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6947939174027
        EAN3
        6947939174034

      • Accessories included

        Accessories
        12V cable, mounting bracket
        Power cable length
        4  m
        Power
        12 V car adapter

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        72.8x 53.3x 31.34  mm
        Product weight
        60  g
        Box weight (incl. product)
        280  g

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Your road safety guardian
        Product highlight
        with fatigue alert

      • Logistic data

        EAN (China)
        6947939172382
        Ordering code (China)
        17238230
        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference
        ADR61BLX1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products