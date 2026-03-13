ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Living room air purifier

Discontinued

Support

Living room air purifier

AC4064

Living room air purifier

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Bedroom air purifier

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips air purifier comes with unique 6-stage clean air system which removes and sterilizes harmful agents. Its smart air control automatically measures and controls air quality in your rooms.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you