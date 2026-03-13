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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Living room air purifier
Discontinued
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AC4064
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User Manual Philips Bedroom air purifier
The Philips air purifier comes with unique 6-stage clean air system which removes and sterilizes harmful agents. Its smart air control automatically measures and controls air quality in your rooms.
All (8)
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
How and when should I clean/replace my Air Purifier's filters and sensor?
What do my Philips Air Purifier's lights mean
I cannot activate the functions of my Philips Air Purifier
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
Contacting Philips
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