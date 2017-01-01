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  • Healthy air always
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  • Healthy air always
  • Healthy air always
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  • Healthy air always

Discontinued

Living room air purifier

AC4064

Healthy air always
The Philips air purifier comes with unique 6-stage clean air system which removes and sterilizes harmful agents. Its smart air control automatically measures and controls air quality in your rooms.
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with smart air control

Healthy air always

  • Smart sensor

  • 40 m2

Smart air control measures and controls air quality

Smart air control measures and controls air quality

The built-in sensor measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The dual color display informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red if the air quality is not yet good enough, and green when the air is fresh and healthy again.

Boost-power cleans quickly at high speed

Boost-power cleans quickly at high speed

When the appliance is switched on at Boost power, it is set at high fan speed to quickly clean the air. After 30 minutes, it automatically switches to Smart air control mode.

3-stage Electro-clean system charges and traps all particles

3-stage Electro-clean system charges and traps all particles

The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system works three ways. * First, the pre-filter blocks larger particles, such as hairs, animal dander and house dust allergens. * Second, the finer particles that have passed through the pre-filter, including bacteria and viruses, are charged by the Corona field charger. * Third, the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter attracts these charges particles to its surface and keeps them safely trapped.

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