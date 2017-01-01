2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4064
Smart sensor
40 m2
The built-in sensor measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The dual color display informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red if the air quality is not yet good enough, and green when the air is fresh and healthy again.
When the appliance is switched on at Boost power, it is set at high fan speed to quickly clean the air. After 30 minutes, it automatically switches to Smart air control mode.
The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system works three ways. * First, the pre-filter blocks larger particles, such as hairs, animal dander and house dust allergens. * Second, the finer particles that have passed through the pre-filter, including bacteria and viruses, are charged by the Corona field charger. * Third, the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter attracts these charges particles to its surface and keeps them safely trapped.
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