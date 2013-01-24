Home
Series 800

Air Purifier

AC0820/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Removes 99.5% of airborne allergens Removes 99.5% of airborne allergens Removes 99.5% of airborne allergens
    Philips’ new air purifier Series 800 - a small yet effective device, that can bring clean air to your home. It senses harmful particles smaller than even PM2.5, removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air* in a compact way. See all benefits

      Removes 99.5% of airborne allergens

      • Removes 99.5% particles @3nm
      • Air quality color feedback
      • Up to 49 m2/527 ft2
      • Auto & Sleep mode
      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

      Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that passes through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses. Removes aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses from the air which passes through the filter. It sanitizes the air by removing up to 99.9% of viruses from the air*, making sure you breathe clean air always.

      Color indication for real-time air quality

      4-step color indication for real-time air quality ranging from blue (good) to red (poor), gives reassurance about the air quality in your home.

      Ultra-quiet operation with dimmed light in sleep mode

      In sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep, as low as 35db(A)*. Perfect for using in bedroom or baby room.

      Compact size

      Compact size, easily fits in every place in your home. Suitable for a room size of 49 m2.*

      Intelligent auto purification mode

      Intelligent auto purification mode, powered by professional particle sensor, automatically sense, and react to even slightest change in the air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Room size
        Up to 49  m²
        CADR (Particle)
        190 *  m³/h
        0.3µm particle removal
        99.5  %
        Ultra fine particle removal
        0.003  µm
        Filters out H1N1 Virus
        99.9  %
        Filters out bacteria
        99  %
        Energy Efficiency rate
        High
        Recommended filter life time
        12  months
        Sound Power
        35-61  dB(A)

      • Features

        VitaShield
        Yes
        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Air Quality feedback
        AQI ring
        PM2.5 sensor
        Yes
        Modes
        Auto, Sleep, Turbo
        Healthy air lock & Alert
        Yes
        Light control
        On/Off
        Motor
        AC

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Black
        Control panel type
        Touch panel

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Power
        22  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.4  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        3  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        250 x 250 x 367

      • Replacement

        HEPA filter
        FY0194

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        Stand-by power consumption
        < 0.5  W
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
          • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).
          • CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • Calculated according to NRCC-54013 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m2 in floor area and 2.4m2 in height).
          • *Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

