Search terms
Drive with style
Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drive with style
Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits
Drive with style
Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drive with style
Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits
With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity
Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
Supplied with two colour matching w5w position lamps, CrystalVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Packaging Data
Ordering information
Packed product information