2 year warranty
Discontinued
Share your memories
How many digital pictures are hidden on your PC? See, share, organize and relive your memories with Philips PhotoFrame™, the easiest way to share your memories by displaying your digital photos in stunning quality - without a PC.
17.8 cm (7") LCD
16:9 frame ratio
A USB connector for easy viewing and sharing of photos stored on USB flash drive.
It's a slideshow effect to show photos in collage form that automatically and randomly compiles different photos together to avoid unattractive borders that may result from photos which are smaller than the screen size.
RadiantColor is an exclusive Philips technology for displaying smaller photos in the optimal 4:3 ratio by extending the color on the edges of a less-than-full-screen photo to the sides of the screen, eliminating black bars and aspect ratio distortion.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
barb39
10/10/2011
US
excellent product
I have had many compliments on this product and have recommended it to friends and family.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6FF3FPW PhotoFrame
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6FF3FPW PhotoFrame