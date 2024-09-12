Search terms

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line 4K Ultra HD digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

    Stand out from the crowd

    Your versatile and easy-to-set-up 18/7 display

    • 50"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Ultra HD

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

    FailOver. Ensure your display never goes blank

    Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

    Easily schedule content from USB or internal memory

    Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Optional Interact for wireless screen share

    Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working Philips professional displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

    Catch the Wave for revolutionary results

    Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Q-Line displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      125.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      49.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      VA
      Operating system
      Android 10
      Haze
      2%

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • USB 3.0 (x1)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      micro SD
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (18/7)
      • Portrait (18/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 3 x 3
      Keyboard control
      • Lockable
      • Hidden
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      97  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50,60 Hz
      • 2160p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1128.4  mm
      Product weight
      14.75  kg
      Set Height
      649.0  mm
      Set Depth
      63.5  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      44.43  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      25.55  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 mm x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.50  inch
      Bezel width
      14.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      32.52  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MPEG
      • H.264
      • H.263
      • H.265
      • AVI
      • MP4
      • VP8
      USB Playback Picture
      • JPEG
      • BMP
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad Core Cortex A55
      GPU
      G52 MC1
      Memory
      • 16GB
      • 3GB DDR

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • AC Power Cord
      • AC Switch Cover
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 cable
      • USB cover and screws
      • Wire Clamper (x3)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • VCCI
      • CB
      • RoHS
      • UL

