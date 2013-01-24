Home
D-Line Display

49BDL4050D/00
    Make it clear with a powerful D-Line professional FHD display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity. Even in areas that are hard to network.

      Inform. Effortlessly

      Smart, powerful 24/7 display.

      • 49"
      • Powered by Android
      • 450cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

      Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

      Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

      Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

      Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

      Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        48.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        123.2  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.55926 x 0.55926 mm
        Display colors
        16.7 million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 4.4.4

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x2)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1097.6  mm
        Set Height
        633.90  mm
        Set Depth
        45.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        43.2  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        24.9  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.8  inch
        Bezel width
        9.6 mm (T/L/R), 15.7 mm (B)
        Product weight (lb)
        32.41  lb
        Product weight
        14.7  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Other convenience
        G sensor

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.4 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        67  W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        Stand
        Universal Stand (Large Size)(Optional)
        Included Accessories
        • Edge Alignment Kit (1 )-2pcs
        • Edge Alignment Kit (2)-1pcs
        • Logo guide
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Thumb Screw (x8)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • MP1
        • MP2
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PDF
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • TS
        • 3GP
        • AVI
        • FLV
        • MOV

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • J-Moss
        • PSE
        • VCCI
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
        Memory
        2GB DDR3
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

