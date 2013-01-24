Search terms
Drive with style
Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drive with style
Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road See all benefits
Drive with style
Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drive with style
Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road See all benefits
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity
Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.
Packaging Data
Electrical characteristics
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Marketing specifications
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Product description
Ordering information