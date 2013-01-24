Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Professional LED TV

40HFL5010T/12
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Connect and control Connect and control Connect and control
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LED TV

    40HFL5010T/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Connect and control

    With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Professional LED TV

    Connect and control

    With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

    Connect and control

    With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Professional LED TV

    Connect and control

    With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      Connect and control

      for future proof guest experience

      • 40" MediaSuite
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C & IPTV
      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

      AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

      App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

      Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

      Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

      Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

      With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        100  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        40  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        176º (H) / 176º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        • Pixel Plus HD

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        20 (2x10)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/C
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wifi-Direct
        • DirectShare
        • Miracast
        Wireless LAN
        802.11 b/g/n

      • Connectivity Rear

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Scart
        • RGB
        • CVBS
        • SVHS
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub
        AV input
        CVBS shared with YPbPr
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        Component
        YPbPr + L/R cinch
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        External Control
        RJ-48
        External power
        • 12V/15W
        • Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Side

        HDMI2
        HDMI 1.4
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • DVI (all ports)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        LAN
        Wake up on LAN
        Scart
        Power on scart
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        • Picture Slide Show
        CMND Create & Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Real-time TV Status (IP)
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • Content Creation
        • TV Group management
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        • Welcome Message
        • SmartTV Custom Background
        • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
        • IPTV System
        Apps
        • Appcontrol
        • Cloud-based Apps
        Revenue generation
        • AppRevenue
        • MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake up Sounds
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Channels
        Combined List
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        Power control
        • Auto Power ON
        • Green/fast startup
        • WoLAN
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        • USB
        • LAN
        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • PS
        • Quicktime
        • TS
        • WMV
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1409A/12
        • Tabletop Swivel stand
        • 2xAAA Batteries
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        Optional
        • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV8573/00

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        Eu Energy Label power
        37  W
        Annual energy consumption
        54  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        904  mm
        Set Height
        512  mm
        Set Depth
        64/77  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        904  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        574  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        213  mm
        Product weight
        7.7  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        9.1  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 200 x 200 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.