320Hz refresh rates for silky-smooth and vivid ima

Experience the ultimate edge in intense, competitive gaming with the Philips Evnia monitor. Designed for gamers who demand ultra-smooth, lag-free visuals, this monitor delivers a 320Hz refresh rate—way faster than standard displays. Say goodbye to frustrating frame drops that make enemies jump unpredictably on the screen. With this high-performance display, you'll see every critical movement in ultra-smooth motion, giving you the precision and clarity to stay ahead of the competition and take your shot with confidence.