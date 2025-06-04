27M2N3500UK/71
Nature-Eyecare Gaming monitor
This 27" Fast IPS monitor offers sharp visuals with a 320Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms Smart MBR. Enjoy smooth gameplay and reduced eye strain with Circular Polarization Technology for a high-quality, comfortable gaming experience.See all benefits
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Experience the ultimate edge in intense, competitive gaming with the Philips Evnia monitor. Designed for gamers who demand ultra-smooth, lag-free visuals, this monitor delivers a 320Hz refresh rate—way faster than standard displays. Say goodbye to frustrating frame drops that make enemies jump unpredictably on the screen. With this high-performance display, you'll see every critical movement in ultra-smooth motion, giving you the precision and clarity to stay ahead of the competition and take your shot with confidence.
Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
This display delivers outstanding color depth with 1.07 billion colors, and the finest gradation, for re-creating smooth, precise, and vivid image. Enjoy accurate and true-to-life visuals whether gaming, watching videos, or working on color critical work with graphics applications.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
Circular Polarization uses natural light simulation to filter harmful blue light more effectively, reducing eye strain and fatigue. This technology is TÜV Rheinland Certified®—so you can be certain that performance is not compromised by your eye safety. Unlike traditional screens, it activates more of the eye’s natural defenses, offering a smoother, healthier viewing experience. For gamers, this means longer, more immersive play with less discomfort, with faster focus recovery, and reduced eye fatigue—ideal for intense sessions and peak performance.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.
This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.
In an effort to reduce motion blur, this monitor's LED backlight will work simultaneously with the refresh rate to control brightness levels for the best picture clarity. Please note that Smart MBR is a type of gaming mode and it is recommended to turn the function off when not gaming as it may cause screen-flickering.
Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.
Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.
When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
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