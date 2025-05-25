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  • Built for Work. Capable of More Built for Work. Capable of More Built for Work. Capable of More

    Monitor DUAL MODE monitor with USB-C

    27E2N5900RW/71

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    Built for Work. Capable of More

    Unlock next-level efficiency with this monitor’s Dual Mode. Seamlessly switch between 3840 x 2160 @ 144Hz and 1920 x 1080 @ 288Hz with a simple toggle for unmatched versatility and performance. Tailored to how you work and play.

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    Monitor DUAL MODE monitor with USB-C

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    Built for Work. Capable of More

    • 5000 series
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

    These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

    Dual Mode: The flexibility for work and play

    Dual Mode: The flexibility for work and play

    Unlock peak performance with a monitor built for every moment. Switch between ultra-sharp 4K at 144Hz for detailed creative work, multitasking, and immersive visuals, or FHD at 288Hz for blazing-fast, fluid gameplay. Whether you're deep in design or in the heat of a match, this dual-resolution display delivers the perfect balance of clarity and speed, tailored to how you work and play.

    DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

    DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

    VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

    SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

    SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

    SoftBlue LED technology, combined with the monitor's low blue light panel, is an effective solution to reducing the adverse health effects caused by high exposure to blue light. In this monitor's panel, the ratio of light is reduced by nearly 50% while the SoftBlue LED technology works simultaneously by reducing harmful blue light rays emitted from the screen.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

    Ultra Slim Bezel: for minimal edges and more screen.

    Ultra Slim Bezel: for minimal edges and more screen.

    This monitor makes your viewing experience feel more seamless and complete by reducing the amount of frame surrounding the screen. The Ultra Slim Bezel feature makes for an elegant transition from the screen to the narrow monitor bezel; thereby making it more beautiful in form and function.

    Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

    Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

    This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra fast response time.

    288Hz trail-blazing refresh rate for smoothest gameplay

    288Hz trail-blazing refresh rate for smoothest gameplay

    For gaming and video performance, you demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up--to 288 times per second, much faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 288Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07B(8bits+FRC)
      Color gamut (typical)
      DCI-P3:97.83%, sRGB: 100.00%, NTSC 113.88%, Adobe RGB 111.92%.*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      2000:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Maximum resolution
      3840x2160 @120 Hz (10 bits), @144Hz (8bits)
      Effective viewing area
      596.736(H)x335.664(V)mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30 KHz-330KHz (H) ; UHD: 48-144Hz (V) ,FHD:48-288Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      <2 sRGB
      SoftBlue
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      163 PPI
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      SmartUniformity
      93%- 105%
      MPRT
      0.5ms
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      HDR
      HDR 400
      Dual mode
      UHD 120Hz/FHD 240Hz(10bits), UHD 144Hz/FHD 288Hz(8 bits)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.1 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB-C x 1 (DP Alt mode, Power Delivery up to 65W), USB3.2 x 2 with one fast charge
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort/USB-C),HDCP 2.3 (HDMI / DisplayPort/USB-C)

    • USB

      Power delivery
      USB PD version 3.0
      Super speed
      Data and Video transfer
      DP
      Built-in Display Port Alt mode
      USB-C max. power delivery
      Up to 65W (5V/3A, 7V/3A, 9V/3A, 10V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A)
      USB-C
      Reversible plug connector

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      • Mac OS
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Brightness
      • Input
      • SmartImage Game
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      MultiView
      • PBP (2x devices)
      • PIP (2x devices)

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      110  mm
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      35.5 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      690 x 456 x 139  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      614 x 361 x 76  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      614 x 501 x 210  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      6.87  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      4.65  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.50  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • CEL
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      White/Silver
      Finish
      Textured

    • Design

      Designed in Amsterdam, NL
      Yes

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931, NTSC Area and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976.
    • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
    • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
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