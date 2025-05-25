Unlock next-level efficiency with this monitor’s Dual Mode. Seamlessly switch between 3840 x 2160 @ 144Hz and 1920 x 1080 @ 288Hz with a simple toggle for unmatched versatility and performance. Tailored to how you work and play.
IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Dual Mode: The flexibility for work and play
Unlock peak performance with a monitor built for every moment. Switch between ultra-sharp 4K at 144Hz for detailed creative work, multitasking, and immersive visuals, or FHD at 288Hz for blazing-fast, fluid gameplay. Whether you're deep in design or in the heat of a match, this dual-resolution display delivers the perfect balance of clarity and speed, tailored to how you work and play.
DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing
SoftBlue LED technology, combined with the monitor's low blue light panel, is an effective solution to reducing the adverse health effects caused by high exposure to blue light. In this monitor's panel, the ratio of light is reduced by nearly 50% while the SoftBlue LED technology works simultaneously by reducing harmful blue light rays emitted from the screen.
EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
Ultra Slim Bezel: for minimal edges and more screen.
This monitor makes your viewing experience feel more seamless and complete by reducing the amount of frame surrounding the screen. The Ultra Slim Bezel feature makes for an elegant transition from the screen to the narrow monitor bezel; thereby making it more beautiful in form and function.
Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra fast response time.
288Hz trail-blazing refresh rate for smoothest gameplay
For gaming and video performance, you demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up--to 288 times per second, much faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 288Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them.