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  • Built for precision Built for precision Built for precision

    Monitor Quad HD monitor

    27E2N1500L/71

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    Built for precision

    This monitor is packed with features that allow you to work with absolute precision. Its Quad HD resolution, along with HDR and IPS display, this monitor showcases detailed imagery with the utmost color accuracy.

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    Monitor Quad HD monitor

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    Built for precision

    • 1000 series
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    VESA mount for convenience

    VESA mount for convenience

    Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27"/68.6cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      2560x1440 @ 75 Hz
      Effective viewing area
      596.736 (H)x335.664 (V) mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30kHz-114kHz (H) /48-75Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      108.79 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      HDR
      HDR 10

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      DP 1.4 x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Brightness
      • Input
      • SmartImage
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      20.32 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      690 x 420 x126  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      614 x 363 x 35  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      614 x 457 x 200  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.44  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.19  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.82  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • ETL
      • CEC
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • TUV-BAUART
      • EAC
      • EAC ROHS
      • MEPS
      • PSB
      • CEL
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • BSMI
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

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    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
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