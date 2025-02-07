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    Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

    27E1N2100D/71

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    Work in style

    This monitor is equipped with essentials for the workplace, such as Softblue to protect the eyes, IPS LED wide view technology and 120Hz refresh rate for high-quality imagery, and 1ms MPRT for sharp visuals.

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    Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

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    Work in style

    • 2000 series
    • 27” (68.6 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

    120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

    For gaming and video performance, you demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up--to 120 times per second, much faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 120Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

    SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

    SoftBlue LED technology, combined with the monitor's low blue light panel, is an effective solution to reducing the adverse health effects caused by high exposure to blue light. In this monitor's panel, the ratio of light is reduced by nearly 50% while the SoftBlue LED technology works simultaneously by reducing harmful blue light rays emitted from the screen.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra fast response time.

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27"/68.6cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.3114x0.3114mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      Adobe RGB 82.89%; DCI-P3:80.49%, sRGB: 101.8%, NTSC 88.37%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1500:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      1920x1080 @ 120 Hz
      Effective viewing area
      597.89(H) x 336.31(V)mm
      Scanning Frequency
      VGA/DVI: 30 KHz -85 KHz (H) / 48 Hz - 75 Hz (V); HDMI: 30 KHz - 140 KHz (H) / 48 Hz - 120 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SoftBlue
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      82 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      MPRT
      1 ms*
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      VGA x 1, DVI x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Brightness
      • Input
      • SmartImage
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      18.9 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      690 x 455 x 141  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      617 x 357 x 46  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      617 x 457 x 211  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      6.60  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.99  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.57  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • MEPS
      • PSB
      • PSE
      • KC
      • KCC
      • BSMI
      • VCCI
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

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    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
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