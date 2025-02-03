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    Monitor Quad HD LCD monitor

    27E1N1510/71

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Work in style

    Experience productivity in Quad HD. This monitor is equipped with essentials for the workplace, such as LowBlue mode to protect the eyes, IPS LED wide view technology for high-quality imagery, and 1ms MPRT for sharp visuals.

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    Monitor Quad HD LCD monitor

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    Work in style

    • 1000 series
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

    EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

    EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

    The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

    Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

    Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

    Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

    120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    With an overclockable 120 Hz refresh rate, less skipped frames are ensured. You can easily target the enemy in ultra-clear, smooth motion.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      DCI-P3:93.57%, sRGB: 99.93%, NTSC 105.36%, Adobe RGB 103.55%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      2560x1440 @ 120 Hz (Overclock)*
      Effective viewing area
      596.736 (H) x 335.664 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 KHz - 190 KHz (H) / 48 Hz - 120 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      108.79 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      MPRT
      1 ms*
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      HDR
      HDR10 supported

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI/ DisplayPort); HDCP 2.2 (HDMI/ DisplayPort

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Brightness
      • Input
      • SmartImage
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      31.7 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      690 x 455 x 141  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      613 x 364 x 54  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      613 x 458 x 210  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      6.87  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      4.18  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.75  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • PSB
      • CEL
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

    • Design

      Designed in Amsterdam, NL
      Yes

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931, NTSC Area and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976.
    • The Overclock function increases the native refresh rate, however, it does have some associated risks along with it. If the screen is displayed abnormally after rebooting, please switch off the Overclock setting located in the monitor's OSD menu.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
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