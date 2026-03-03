SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

SoftBlue LED technology enhances visual comfort by reducing harmful blue light. With the low blue-light panel, the ratio of display emission light in the range of 415-455 nm to 400-500nm is reduced to less than 50%. It also utilizes unique Circular Polarization technology, which produces an improved natural light output compared to linear polarization. The result is optimal visual comfort and minimized eye strain. This technology is also tested and certified by TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) for its effectiveness in reducing blue light emissions and relieving eye strain.