27B2N2200G/71
Eye comfort engineered for the day ahead
Work comfortably and stay productive with Full HD clarity and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. SoftBlue Technology and Circular Polarization help reduce eye strain, making long hours easier on your eyes.See all benefits
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IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
This monitor is equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate which effectively reduces motion blur and input lag from your display. Whether you’re working on detailed creative work, multitasking, competitive gaming, or just browsing the web—you enjoy an enhanced desktop experience with better visual motion clarity and reduced eye strain.
SoftBlue LED technology enhances visual comfort by reducing harmful blue light. With the low blue-light panel, the ratio of display emission light in the range of 415-455 nm to 400-500nm is reduced to less than 50%. It also utilizes unique Circular Polarization technology, which produces an improved natural light output compared to linear polarization. The result is optimal visual comfort and minimized eye strain. This technology is also tested and certified by TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) for its effectiveness in reducing blue light emissions and relieving eye strain.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
The Philips display meets the eyesafe® CERTIFIED 2.0 standard to truly protect you from the long exposure to blue light. The always-on blue light filter not only helps reduce digital eye strain, but also guarantees color integrity.
Reveal every hidden detail in the dark-toned areas of your display. D-Mode enhances grayscale detail to make subtle tonal differences easier to see. Based on the grayscale perception model defined by the DICOM Part 14 GSDF standard, it improves the visibility of details that standard display settings may miss. The result is clearer differentiation between subtle shades and improved detail visibility in grayscale content such as technical illustrations, scans, and other high-detail imagery.
Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
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