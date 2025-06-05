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    Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

    25E2G2200/71

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    Well-equipped for any task

    This monitor is packed with features that allow you to work with absolute precision. Its Full HD resolution, along with a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms MPRT, this monitor showcases detailed imagery with the utmost definition.

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    Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

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    Well-equipped for any task

    • 2000 series
    • 24.5"/62.2cm
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

    Ultra Slim Bezel: for minimal edges and more screen.

    Ultra Slim Bezel: for minimal edges and more screen.

    This monitor makes your viewing experience feel more seamless and complete by reducing the amount of frame surrounding the screen. The Ultra Slim Bezel feature makes for an elegant transition from the screen to the narrow monitor bezel; thereby making it more beautiful in form and function.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    VESA mount for convenience

    VESA mount for convenience

    Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra fast response time.

    180Hz Gaming

    180Hz Gaming

    You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This display redraws the screen image up-to 180 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 180Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.

    0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    Philips display with 0.5 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      24.5"/62.2cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2832x0.2802mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      Adobe RGB 91.18%; DCI-P3:92.34%, sRGB: 119.99%, NTSC 102.93%.*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1500:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage Game / SmartImage HDR
      Maximum resolution
      1920x1080 @ 180 Hz
      Effective viewing area
      543.744(H) x 302.616(V)mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30 KHz -160 KHz (H) / 48 Hz - 180 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      90 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      MPRT
      0.5 ms*
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      HDR
      HDR 10

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.1(TMDS) x 1,DP 1.4 x 1
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out
      HDCP
      HDMI (1.4 / 2.2) / DP (1.4)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Brightness
      • Input
      • SmartImage Game/SmartImage HDR
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      14.4 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      635 x 420 x 123  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      562 x 325 x 32  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      562 x 419 x 180  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      4.57  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.50  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.22  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • EAC
      • EAC ROHS
      • PSB
      • KC
      • KCC
      • BSMI
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

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    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
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