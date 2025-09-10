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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Full HD gaming monitor

    24M2N3200PF/71

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Broaden your gaming horizon

    This 24-inch Fast IPS monitor brings sharp visuals to gaming. With its overclockable 260Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms Smart MBR, you can expect clear visuals and a high-quality all-around gaming experience.

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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Full HD gaming monitor

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    Broaden your gaming horizon

    • Evnia 3000
    • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    Ultra-fast 260Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

    Ultra-fast 260Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

    While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, Philips Evnia offers an overclockable 260 Hz refresh rate that enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, it gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

    0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.

    Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

    Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

    This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.

    Smart MBR Sync: for smooth yet dynamic gameplay

    Smart MBR Sync: for smooth yet dynamic gameplay

    This feature pairs MPRT together with Adaptive Sync technology; which effectively eliminates motion blur and ghosting on screen. Sharp and speedy gaming visuals are guaranteed, even at high frame rates.

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23.8"/60.5 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      Fast IPS
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2745 x 0.2745mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      Adobe RGB 86%; DCI-P3:87%, sRGB: 109%, NTSC 99% *
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Maximum resolution
      1920x1080 @ 260Hz (Overclock*, HDMI/DP)
      Effective viewing area
      527.04(H)x296.46(V)mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30-290kHz(H)/ 48-260Hz(V) (Overclock)*
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      93 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      Low Input Lag
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      G-SYNC
      Yes
      HDR
      HDR 10 supported
      Smart MBR
      0.3ms*
      Smart MBR Sync
      Yes
      Smart Crosshair
      Yes
      Shadow Boost
      Yes
      SoftBlue technology
      Yes*

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DP), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DP)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Game Settings/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      • LowBlue Mode
      Control software
      Evnia Precision Center

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      18.3 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      690 x 420 x 124  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      544 x 321 x 50  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      544 x 433 x 216  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.27  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.07  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.52  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Post consumer recycled plastics
      85%*

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • MEPS
      • PSB
      • CEL
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • BSMI
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Charcoal
      Finish
      Textured

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • This monitor strives for sustainability: the monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
    • Low blue light compliance: The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415 - 455 nm to the display emission of 400 - 500 nm shall be less than 50%.
    • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort.
    • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
    • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
    • The Overclock function increases the native refresh rate, however, it does have some associated risks along with it.If the screen is displayed abnormally after rebooting, please switch off the Overclock setting located in the monitor's OSD menu.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
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